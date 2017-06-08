Tanzania: Stakeholders' Final Plea for Water

Dar es Salaam — Stakeholders say they expect the Minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Phillip Mpango, to give the sectors of water and irrigation the attention they deserve if the country is to improve Tanzanians' wellbeing and attain the much touted industrialisation dream.

Speaking to The Citizen in separate interviews over the week, they said they don't only expect to see the budget of the ministry of Water and Irrigation increased from the Sh672 billion requested for the 2017/18 financial year to at least the same levels of the 2016/17 Budget of Sh939 billion; they said they would also like to see the release of the funds improved.

These stakeholders' views reflect the concern the MPs raised when debating the Water and Irrigation budget last month. MPs said categorically that they expected to see a review of the budget to at least the 2016/17 levels.

Mr Nape Nnauye (Mtama-CCM) warned his party that failing to increase the water budget would be violating CCM's own Election Manifesto.

"I went around the country during the 2015 campaigns selling this Manifesto (he holds a copy in his hand); I don't want to be part of the failure to live up to the pledges contained in this Manifesto," Mr Nnauye, a former minister for Information, said.

The release of funds in the 2016/17 financial year was pathetic. The minister of Water and Irrigation Gerson Lwenge told MPs on May 10 when tabling his budget that by March 2016 only about 19.38 per cent (Sh184.2 billion) of the budget had been released. The situation was even worse for the irrigation sector as only 8.4 per cent (Sh2.9 billion) had been released out of the budgeted Sh35.4 billion.

"Because of the poor release of funds, many water projects weren't implemented. We are trying to see if other stakeholders, including the private sector could chip in to help us navigate the problem of the shortage of funds," Mr Lwenge noted.

But stakeholders told The Citizen in a series of interviews this week that the government cannot avoid fulfilling its responsibility insofar as the Water and Irrigation budget is concerned.

Irrigation is key to agriculture

A budget analyst with the Tanzania Gender Networking Programme (TGNP) Alfonse Stima said the current sorry state of agriculture is caused, partly, by poor irrigation in Tanzania. And yet improved agriculture is crucial to meet growing food demands but also to feed industries that the government says wants to see established as part of its Vision 2025 agenda.

Mr Stima says out of 22.9 million hectors of farmland only 4,000 hectors are under irrigation due to lack of adequate investment in the prerequisite. Until the Irrigation budget is significantly improved and release of funds becomes much more reliable, the double goals of food sufficiency and industrialisation might be difficult to attain.

"We know the Water and Irrigation sectors are a priority to the governemtn. But why is it that the same government has not disbursed funds to some key water projects in the last four years?" he queried.

Mr Stima said it is clear that the 2016/17 has been wasted due to the inadequate funds disbursed.

For his part, the chairman for Feminist Activist Coalition (FemAct) Abdullah Othman, said activists want to see significant changes in the way the Water budget is handled.

"Saying that we as activists are disappointed by the way the Water budget has been treated is an understatment; in the first place, the budget is too low to meet people's growing demand," Mr Othman said.

It seems the sight of women and children walking long distances to fetch a bucket of water, especially in rural areas, has not been enough to wake up the government, Mr Othman alluded.

"Simply, the government hasn't yet decided to invest in the water sector, despite the fact that water is everything in life," he added.

Meanwhile, a member for the National Network of Farmers Group in Tanzania (Mviwata) Marceline Kibena wants the government to increase the water budget today for the sake of the suffering women in Tanzania.

"We cannot overemphasise the importance of water in life. Reducing the allocations for the Water budget as the government did is hard to swallow," said Ms Kibena.

She also reminded the government that industrialisation will continue being a mere noble idea and a pipedream if it keeps on reducing Water budget.

Dr Richard Kimwaga, a senior lecturer from the University of Dar es Salaam's Department of Water Resources Engineering also spoke of the need to increase the water budget because of its obvious importance in the economy of the country.

Dr Kimwaga said reducing the Water budget is tantamount to ignoring the fact that the demand for water keeps on increasing due to population growth.

"One sure thing is: investments in water projects should meet the increasing demand. The government must invest more in water, projects" he said.

In fact we cannot talk of building an industrial economy if we have inadequate water supply to our industries. Mr Lwenge told the Parliament last month that by last March, 22.9 million people in the country were accessing clean and safe water within 400 metres of their houses. Water connections in Dar es Salaam increased from 155,000 clients in March 2016 to 182,721 clients in March 2017, he noted.

Lwenge said in Parliament that out of the Sh672 billion budget Sh643 billion would go to development projects and Sh28.5 billion to the recurrent expenditure.