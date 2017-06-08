Tanzania: This Is What a Workable Budget Should Look Like

analysis

Dodoma — As Finance and Planning minister Philip Mpango tables the 2017/18 Budget today, some independent analysts, business associations and MPs expect he will not hesitate to come up with measures to stimulate economic growth.

Dr Mpango, who previously worked with the World Bank as a senior economist and economics lecturer at the University of Dar es Salaam, is expected to seriously consider the existing economic situation and come up with tax measures that will contain the rising cost of living and simultaneously boost the growth of the private sector so as to help the government to meet its industrialisation goals.

The inflation rate was quoted at 6.4 per cent in April 2017, rising from 5.1 per cent in April 2016, largely on account of escalating food prices.

"To some, this may be seen as a small rise but economically, it is massive and we expect the government to find a way of containing it down," Mr David Silinde, the Momba MP (Chadema) and Deputy Shadow Minister for Finance and Planning, told The Citizen yesterday.

Tweaking the growth of the private sector, analysts say, will involve avoiding the allure of increasing taxes to the already struggling manufacturing sector while providing incentives to those engaging in agro-processing and in small-scale business operations.

Dr Mpango will be required to remember that this year's budget comes against the backdrop of declining manufactured exports as manufacturers grapple with a lack of credit to finance their operations in the wake of commercial banks shifting their attention to internal consolidation amid an increase in levels of non-performing loans (NPLs).

Exports of manufactured goods dropped by an alarming 37.5 per cent to reach $879.7 million during the year ending March 2017 from $1.408 billion during the year ending March 2016, Bank of Tanzania (BoT) figures show. This is the lowest level to have been attained in a period of six years since manufactured exports crossed the $1 billion mark in the 2010 calendar year.

It also comes at a time when companies, across various sectors, are experiencing a drop in sales revenue as government's cost-cutting measures have resulted into a cash squeeze in the economy, forcing various consumers to adjust their spending to new economic realities.

For instance, Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL) Group, which is the country's largest manufacturing house and largest taxpayer, reported a seven per cent drop in revenue during the six months ending September 30.

The company - which recently joined a number of other manufacturers that have reduced their workforce size - blamed the drop on a subdued consumer confidence together with the impact of stricter enforcement of trading hours as imbibers, facing cash squeeze, shifted their preferences towards cheaper options.

"A budget that nurtures the growth of small businesses and Tanzania's nascent private sector as a whole is what the country needs. A budget that increases taxes on beer, soft drinks and cigarettes will not help us," Nzega Urban MP Hussein Bashe (CCM) told The Citizen.

He said economic planners are expected to seriously consider President John Magufuli's directive that requires them to embark on new tax sources instead of relying on similar sources every year.

Dr Magufuli's second budget is expected to show the country's industrialisation road map as outlined in the Second Five-Year Development Plan (FYDP2) which runs from financial year 2016/17 to 2020/21.

Tanzania needs a total of Sh107 trillion - to be sourced from both public and private sectors - to industrialise the country during the period between financial year 2016/17 to 2020/21 to put the country on the right path to attain its middle-income status by the year 2025.

Prof Delphin Rwegasira of the University of Dar es Salaam says Tanzania needs a budget with counter-cyclical measures which will stimulate spending to re-direct the economy which has been slow.

"The budget should avoid squeezing people with increased taxes and if possible it can consider lowering some taxes to encourage spending and expand investment," he said, noting however that the President has been doing a good job especially in areas associated with fighting corruption, tax evasions and wasteful spending.

Analysts understand that it is not the government's duty to build industries. As such, it (the government) should only focus on creating an environment that will attract an increased amount of private capital into the economy.

It should create an environment that will allow commercial banks to issue affordable credit to the productive sector - contrary to the current situation where financial institutions are facing tight liquidity situations, coupled with increasing amounts of bad loans, forcing them to reduce the amounts in loan issuance.

"If these issues are dealt with, the private sector will build industries and Tanzanians will get jobs. TRA will also be able to collect more and more in tax revenue," said Mr Silinde, adding that currently, actual tax revenue collection may have gone down to below Sh1 trillion mark since the private sector is not performing well.

He said if nothing is done, the industrialisation agenda would remain a song sung only by government officials.

"While we are talking of industrialisation, the Ministry for Industry, Trade and Investment had received only about eight per cent of its development budget for the 2016/17 financial year as of March 2017. This is why we believe the government's duty should remain that of creating an enabling environment for the private sector to thrive," said Mr Silinde, who is also a member of Parliament's Budget Committee. According to Mr Allan Kiula (Iramba East-CCM), TRA would be able to collect more revenues if Tanzanians understand the importance of paying tax.

"The challenge is that in Tanzania, we have a huge informal sector which doesn't pay tax. As a result, the country relies on a few companies and salaried individuals. This is why TRA finds it difficult to beat its collection targets. If every person understands the need to pay tax, we will surely reach our desired goals," said Mr Kiula, who previously worked as taxpayers' services and education director at TRA.

Manufacturers are of the view that high excise duties on their operations like on soft drinks, cigarettes and beer are a penalty to producers and consumers.

"Since the price elasticity of soft drinks is very elastic, a small change in price results to a huge decrease in sales volume, resulting into a loss in government revenue," the Confederation of Tanzania Industry (CTI) says in its proposals to the task force on tax reforms.

Citing the example of the 2014/2015 financial year, CTI argues that a reduction of excise duty on soft drinks from Sh91 per litre to Sh55 per litre enabled producers to increase investments by up to Sh240 billion and created a total of 400 new jobs directly and 4,000 more indirectly in just one year alone.

The Vice Chairman of the East African Business Council, Mr Felix Mosha, says he expects to see a budget that comes up with a tax policy that empowers local investors.

"We would like to see in the budget a tax policy that empowers local investors to enable them compete and form partnerships with foreign firms. It must be understood that without strong partnership between local and foreign investors building an industrial economy will be difficult," he told The Citizen last week.