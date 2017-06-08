Opposition parties have condemned the ongoing parliament exhibition for excluding images from the 7th parliament, describing the omission as a deliberate attempt by the dominant party to obliterate important actors in history.

The 7TH Parliament featured the Government of National Unity (GNU) between 2009 and 2013. The administration came into office after violent and inconclusive elections in 2008.

The opposition was represented by MDC-T led by Morgan Tsvangirai and MDC-Welshman Ncube, then led by Arthur Mutambara, dominated the national assembly and MDC-T national chairman Lovemore Moyo was the Speaker.

In an interview Wednesday, MDC spokesperson Kurauone Chihwayi said the omission of such a critical part of Zimbabwe's history puts the credibility of the exhibition into question.

"It shows that the exhibition was organised with evil intentions not to correctly tell the correct Zimbabwe story," said Chihwayi said in an interview on Wednesday.

"Zanu PF is the people's number one enemy known for distorting Zimbabwe's history and hiding important information for young people. We are dealing with dishonest and unprofessional ZANU PF activists in this country."

Jessie Majome, an MDC-T legislator, described the paradox of including pre-independence photos and omitting "the first redefining moment of the post-independence Zimbabwe" as ominous, wrong and in bad taste.

"If it's acceptable to show pictures of former white parliamentarians, it's strange to be forced to think they hate us that much," Majome said.

"The constitution entrenches a multiparty system of democratic government," she continued, "It distorts the history of parliament in independent Zimbabwe, makes it biased.

"Anybody who might not know might actually not realise that that very critical interruption of previously uninterrupted rule of Zanu PF happened. They think it just continued by it didn't. It's a fact."

The legislator said the ruling Zanu PF party should stop monopolising and manipulating history to serve their agenda at the expense of citizens have worked hard to contribute to Zimbabwe's narrative.

"It's important that we reflect the reality of Zimbabwe, embrace a multiparty democratic system of governance. We cannot wish the opposition away, we shouldn't; it's unhealthy.

"There are people who are even not in political parties, if it should let's just depict correctly even if we don't like them."

Responding to the outrage, Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda told media attending a press conference Wednesday that the exhibition included the GNU session in video format.

"The video that is being played at the gallery does include pictures from the government of national unity. Perhaps if you mean somewhere around Parliament here, it's (the display of GNU photographs) an omission that we may have to correct," he said.

However, Majome insisted that, "You don't normally go to the gallery to see videos; the immediate impression of pictures is the one that strikes. It shows priority actually."

The seven-day exhibition started on Friday and is part of the Open Day scheduled for Thursday and Friday. It is an initiative meant to improve public access to the legislature.