The trial of a suspected South African drug trafficker nabbed at Harare International Airport started in Harare Tuesday with the State changing the charges.

Isaura Masinga is appearing before magistrate Josephine Sande.

She is now facing fresh charges of defeating the course of justice for allegedly failing to hand over the packs of the drug believed to have been in her tummy to prison officers after defecating.

Prosecutors altered charges after Masinga allegedly got rid the ingested packs of cocaine without the knowledge of the State which had been given the green light to monitor her stool.

It is State's case that three ultrasound scans carried out on the suspect showed that she had ingested body packs.

Giving his evidence in court when the trial commenced, arresting police detail Isaac Taungwena said the scans also confirmed the existence of a tiny uterine gestational sac of 5,7 mm.

On her initial court appearance Masinga claimed to be pregnant and refused to have a CT scan carried out on her. It later emerged that she was not pregnant after further tests were carried on her.

Prosecutor Michael Reza applied to have her stool monitored while in police custody but she didn't pass out any packs.

Her lawyer Nickel Mushangwe told court that Masinga was having a difficult pregnancy, adding that, at law, a pregnant woman is not supposed to go for CT scanning.

Regardless, another ultrasound scan was carried out and it was established that Masinga was not pregnant.

According to the State, detectives received information on May 5 this year to the effect that Masinga was aboard an Emirates flight and transporting cocaine.

It is alleged that she went to Brazil on May 4 and returned the following day. She was arrested when landed at Harare International Airport.

Peter Kachirika is prosecuting.