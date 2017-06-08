Photo: allafrica.com

Singer Mowzey Radio fined Shs56m for being ”nuisance” at Semwanga funeral.

Singer Moses Sekibogo alias Mowzey Radio has been asked to pay damages for allegedly acting "aggressive and wild" during a funeral for the late Rich Gang member, Ivan Semwanga.

Singer Radio is accused of coercing the Disc Jockey (DJ) attached to Real Sound Ltd, to play his music during the funeral on May 28 at the deceased's home in Muyenga.

On refusing to heed to his demands, Mowzey Radio assured the DJ that he is a singer of high caliber and it would be sin if his music was not played, he then snatched the laptop and hard disk from the DJs box and tossed them in the swimming pool.

Therefore, through their lawyers, Sam Kabanda Advocates, Real Sounds ltd intends to sue Mowzey Radio for damages to the laptop, hard disk and for terminating their music selection hence making their work hard.

"....It is a fact that within your knowledge that on the 28th day of May 2017, at the last funeral rites of a one Ivan Semwanga, you dehumanised yourself , by acting and or conducting the same person of yourself in the most radical, immoral, aggressive, wild and contemptuous manner, wherein you moved to our client's arena of work (public address are of management/work), instructed a one Lubega Moses by way of coercion to play your songs, claiming to be a musician of great caliber around the country," the notice of intention to sue reads in part.

"Our clients politely informed you that they were governed by the Master of Ceremony from whom they await to get instructions, so there by directing you to him. Being the person we are reliably informed you are, you furiously snatched our client's laptop from the DJ's box, his hard disk and threw it in the swimming pool," the statement continues.

They also claim that the laptop that Mowzey Radio soaked in the Swimming pool had all the tribes of music their client had stocked for their music trade.

Mowzey Radio therefore has 14 days ultimatum to pay the Shs 56million or be dragged to court.

Our efforts to reach out to the singer proved futile as he kept his phone busy.