Harare — A principal officer in the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education has landed in the dock over a $5,000 scam in which he allegedly connived with a doctor and nurse employed by Red Cross.

Christopher Tsvere, 61, appeared Tuesday before magistrate Babra Chimboza facing fraud charges. He was remanded to next week on $50 bail.

Tsvere allegedly connived with Dr Regis Munyoro, who operates a surgery in Highfields and is also employed by Red Cross on a part time basis. Court heard that Victoria Yananisayi Mupanedengu, a nurse at the same institution, was also involved in the scam.

It is State's case that in February this year, the ministry of higher and tertiary education placed an advert in the media for a government sponsored scholarships to Russia.

Court heard 70 applications were considered after the selection process and referred to a Red Cross clinic for medical examinations. They were supposed to pay $86 and $101 respectively for the service.

However, the trio allegedly diverted the students on the pretext that the Red Cross facility was congested.

They charged the applicants $75 for the service and carried out medical examinations at a clinic in the capital.

Prosecutors say they received $5,040 which they shared among themselves.

The offence came to light after one applicant failed to collect her results and made a follow up at the Red Cross clinic.

Linda Gadzikwa prosecuted.