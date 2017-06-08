Photo: Daily News

Independent Power Tanzania Limited ( IPTL).

Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (Ewura) is seeking public comments or objections on the envisaged extension of electricity generation licence of the Independent Power Tanzania Limited ( IPTL).

The authority has been compelled to seek public views on the matter after receiving application from IPTL for extension of electricity generation licence.

EWURA issued an announcement in Dar es Salaam yesterday, saying that it received the IPTL application, seeking to extend the licence term in line with its existing Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Tanzania Electric Supply Company ( Tanesco).

However, Ewura said it could not solely decide on the application without considering the public opinions.

The first IPTL electricity generation licence started in 1996 but due to the fact that commercialisation of the 55-month PPA with Tanesco started in 2002, the regulator is compelled to extend the production agreement to march the PPA, which ends on January 15, 2022.

The public is given up to the end of this month to submit any comments or objections to Ewura.

According to the regulatory body, the application documents can be viewed upon written request.