Somalia: Govt Breaks Silence Over the Qatar Crisis

Somalia on Wednesday broke its silence over the ongoing Qatar crisis and asked countries involved to seek dialogue.

"The Federal Republic of Somalia deeply concerned about the diplomatic row between the brotherly Arab countries" a statement from the Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

"Somalia calls to all countries involved to settle their differences through dialogue ans within the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation" it stated.

The statement further said that Somalia is ready to give a helping hand to resolve the Qatar crisis.

Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states last week cut ties with Qatar accusing it of funding terror activities in the region.

With more than 7 countries following afterwards to back Riyadh and UAE decision all eyes were on Somalia to know what move it will make.

Recently Somalia backed Saudi Arabia regarding Iran and Sweden but it took time before Somalia spoke on the Qatar crisis.

The Farmaajo administration is said to be enjoying a cordial relation with Doha.

Newly appointed Chief Of Staff Fahad Yassin has been said to be Farmaajo's linkman to Doha with talk that the Gulf State may have partly funded his election campaign.

Qatar TV on Tuesday ran a storyon how it had financially backed Somalia over the years in what analyst as a reminder to Farmaajo not to side with Saudi Arabia.

Somalia has for a third day in a row allowed Qatar Airways to use its airspace after banning from Guf neighbors.