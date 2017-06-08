Peter Ndlovu says he remains a proud Zimbabwean, who will always serve this country with distinction, and can never sabotage its football interests because the Warriors have a special place in his heart.The Flying Elephant is considered the greatest Warrior of all-time and was the first captain to lead the team to the Nations Cup finals in Tunisia in 2004 where he scored three times for his country.

He has been caught in the tug-of-war for the services of Warriors' star Khama Billiat amid reports, in some sections, he was blocking the forward from coming home to play in the 2019 AFCON qualifier against Liberia at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

"I am a Zimbabwean, I love Zimbabwe and I will never let my country down even for a split second and I feel sorry for those who want to smear me with mud," said Ndlovu.

"I respect the ZIFA president, (Philip) Chiyangwa, I respect the coach who was there before (Callisto Pasuwa) and I respect the current coach (Norman Mapeza).

"It is, however, very unfair for people to question my loyalty.

"I served this country very well and many times I would leave England after playing a match to come and play another game here straight from the aeroplane. People should understand that football is now scientific and the current crop of players can no longer do it.

"I do not make decisions for Sundowns, but Billiat was injured on the ankle and he has been out. He still needs three to four weeks to recover. I wish there was a miracle that can be done for him to play on Sunday.

"I do not keep grudges. I am clean and I will stick and stand by what I said. Anthony Laffor, another international, is injured so is Khama."

Ndlovu said his loyalty to the Warriors, and the nation, has been questioned this week.

"I am not angry, but Mpandare (Warriors team manager, Wellington) should not question my loyalty.

"My family is not happy about it. I do not stoop so low.

"Whether he likes it or not one day I will work for Zimbabwe and I hope people will understand that. I am here to clear the air and I just wish if I was still playing with Mpandare being a defender of the opposing team. I would dribble past him like nobody's business.

"We need facts to be said not people to believe in hearsay. I brought Khama's medical reports with me, but I am disappointed with what was said. I used to make a lot of sacrifices for Zimbabwe. Khama is Zimbabwean and I am Zimbabwean so how can I turn my back on my country?

"I am even prepared to fly back and watch the game on Sunday together with Khama. It's just that he is going through an intensive rehabilitation and we want to make him fit as soon as possible.

"He has 30 percent movement and if only he had 60 percent he could play. He walks with a limp. Why should I be jealousy for Khama? My wish is to see him going a step further than where I reached and the same goes to all other Zimbabwean players."

Ndlovu said he was confident in the players Mapeza has called for national duty.

"I believe in the players called by the coach. This is a collective issue and all the players must fight for the good cause of our nation. People should not resolve pending matters," said Ndlovu.

"The tone used by Wellington was not good.

"He is my brother and whatever I am saying I am not taking it personal, but I am telling him. He must use a good tone and he must be humble and professional and this must be on record.

"Mosimane (Pitso, Sundowns coach) and I spoke to him on the phone with coach Mapeza, but the conversation turned sour. He loves Zimbabwe and he loves Africa and when we say things that benefit Zimbabwe some people will begin to say that we are blocking a player, which is very bad."

The former Warriors skipper is currently working on his coaching credentials.

"I have been working on my coaching credentials. I can go into coaching, but I feel I do not have the arsenal at the moment. I am not ruling out chances of coming back and helping my country one day," said Ndlovu.