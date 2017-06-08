Zimbabwe: U.S. Pledges U.S.$150 Million HIV, Aids Kitty

The United States government has pledged $150 million for HIV and Aids testing services in Zimbabwe. Addressing journalists after a tour of the one-stop New Start Centre in Harare, visiting Deputy Assistant Secretary Bureau of African Affairs at the State Department Mrs Carol O'Connell said the US valued its social programmes and their services to Zimbabwe.

"The US, through the President's Emergency Plan For AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), USAID, PSI and other implementing partners are pledging $150 million that will be used over the next 12 months to reach an estimated 2,5 million in 2017," she said.

"Last year, we reached out to 1,9 million people with HIV testing services. We are looking forward to increase that amount.

"I know there has been questions about the budget in the United States, but we highly value the PEPFAR programme and its services in the country and next year we are hoping to increase that amount to increase services for medical male circumcision, as well as getting young girls into the DREAMS programme to help in prevention."

Mrs O'Connell said the new US administration would maintain relations with African countries by providing assistance.

This is despite earlier indications by the US that it was cutting on foreign expenditure.

"There are lots of different issues with the budget, its ongoing, its changing, its a new administration," she said.

"We are able to provide input into the budget priorities. We are talking with the Congress.

"We are also making our own judgments with the budget priorities.

"So, this is in no way a change with our relationship with the African countries.

"The United States is still very much supportive in our working partnership with PEPFAR and other programmes."

Mrs O'Connell said the New Start Centre approach was an amazing one-stop shop model.

"They have done everything including not only HIV treatment, but TB, cervical cancer and extended services in family planning as well," she said. "So, I think the name is filling in that it is a new start where you are able to come in and find out your health status and be cared for here or get referred."

Since 2006, PEPFAR has provided nearly $800 million to Zimbabwe for HIV interventions.

The US has also provided funding to Zimbabwe through the Global Fund to fight HIV, Tuberculosis and Malaria.