Gambia: Major Seedy Baldeh Still a Member of GAF

Major Seedy Baldeh, the farm manager of vision 2016 farms in Jahally Pacharr, is still a member of the Gambia Armed Force.

Following series of enquiries with regard to the current status of Soldiers who were posted at the former president's farms, this reporter contacted the Army Public Relations Officer for explanation.

The Army P R O said Major Baldeh is still a member of the Gambia Armed Forces and is at his current posting to fulfil one of the constitutional mandates of the Army.

PRO Bojang indicated that section 187 sub-section 1,c, of the 1997 Republican Constitution stated: "The principal functions of the Armed Forces are: to engage, at the request of the civil authorities, in productive activities, such as agriculture, engineering, health and education for the development of The Gambia".

PRO Bojang further asserted that Major Seedy Baldeh and any other member of the Gambia National Army who is posted at the farms of the former president, was posted based on this constitutional provision.

"The Major has an institutional memory because he knows the area and the people of the area. So therefore he will be there as long as the current administration wants ," the PRO stated.