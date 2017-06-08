Gambia: President Appoints New High Court Judges

The President, Adama Barrow, has appointed two female judges to the high court, following recommendations made by the Judicial Service Commission, a statement from presidency stated on Friday.

The appointed judges are Justice Zainab Jawara Alami and Justice Sainabou Wadda Cisse, who are added to six other judges who were appointed in May. This new appointment increases the total female judges to four.

"In the past, the bench has been predominantly occupied by men. Therefore, I am particularly delighted to note that the number of women joining the bench is now on the increase," the President said in a statement.

President Barrow called on the new appointees to honestly contribute their quota to the advancement and strengthening of the country's justice system, in order to build its lost image. He stressed that this was critical for the judiciary to regain public confidence.

"This in itself is an important benchmark for attracting domestic and foreign direct investment. The private and public sector investment was the foundation for rapid socio economic development for any nation," the president said.

President Barrow explained that his administration had inherited a broken economy and weak institutions, which was affecting his administration's immediate capacity to deliver services to the public as quickly as desired. He however emphasized that all steps were being taken, to fast-track development across the board.

"I feel encouraged and hopeful whenever I welcome highly skilled and dedicated Gambians like you, willing to take up positions of responsibility in government. This serves my slogan: "Gambia is back," the president concluded.