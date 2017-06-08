8 June 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Rhinos Grab May Awards

By Takudzwa Chitsiga

Black Rhinos coach Stanford "Stix" Mtizwa and player Sydney Linyama have been honoured as the coach and player of the month for May.It has been a dream start at Chauya Chipembere for Linyama, who was pushed out at Dynamos and rejected by CAPS United, as he is now in camp with the Warriors.

Rhinos are enjoying a good run and they managed to collect 11 points from a possible 15 last month. "I am happy for the award, it came as a surprise as I was not expecting it as there are some coaches who have been doing well recently," said Mtizwa.

"Competition is tough, but to be recognised as the best is encouraging.

"I owe this to my boys who have been working hard and they are giving us the desired results. The technical team I work with is also doing a lot and I say this is for all of us. "We have been doing pretty well, but clubs like Ngezi Platinum and Chicken Inn have also been getting good results."

He also praised Linyama who was rejected by CAPS United, after spending four weeks training with the team, only for the Green Machine's lack of depth and height in defence to be crudely exposed in a 2-4 defeat at the hands of Al Ahli Tripoli last week.

"Linyama has improved a lot and helped the team in many aspects since joining and I think he deserved the Player of the Month award," said Mtizwa.

"He did well with his defence partners although we give credit to the whole team. "He has been outstanding and that has shown in the number of goals we have conceded. "I hope he will continue working hard."

