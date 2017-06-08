The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has approved a resolution calling for governments to implement policies to accelerate the deployment of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF), a senior official said on Monday.IATA made the resolution during its 73rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) saying it had reaffirmed the industry's commitment to work with governments to implement the Carbon Offset and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) global Carbo Dioxide emissions agreement.

In a statement IATA director general and chief executive officer Alexandre de Juniac said, "The CORSIA agreement is a vital part of our strategy on combating aviation emissions. We are committed to carbon neutral growth from 2020 and to cutting net emissions to half 2005 levels by 2050."

Mr de Juniac said while offsetting was critical to managing emissions in the short-term, in the long-term the industry relied on clean technology improvements to achieve its goals. He said sustainable aviation fuels were an integral part of the industry comprehensive strategy but at the moment they were not being produced in sufficient quantities y at a competitive cost.

"The Resolution calls upon governments to implement policies to accelerate the deployment of SAF, including creation of the appropriate regulatory framework to expedite the development of production facilities," he said.

Such policies could include easier access to finance, including loan guarantees and capital grants as well as supporting demonstration plants and supply chain research and development. They could also include putting SAF on an equal footing with automotive bio-fuels through equivalent public incentives as well as legislative certainty over an extended period of time to give investors confidence to finance new production facilities.

"Drop in alternative fuels are technically ready to go and can deliver up to 80 percent reduction in carbon emissions," he said.

Mr de Juniac said governments had a role in providing incentives to make SAF commercially viable, just as they did supporting solar power for homes or electrically-powered cars. He said in addition, investing in SAF production would assist in reducing emissions and creating new opportunities for economic growth.

The Resolution also made clear the industry's commitment to ensuring SAF conformed to robust sustainability standards. IATA plays a leading role in the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) working group which will define globally-harmonised sustainability requirements for SAF in the context of the CORSIA agreement.

New Ziana.