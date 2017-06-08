Rwanda: Tigo Partners With Godaddy to Support Small Enterprises

Tigo Business has signed a partnership agreement with GoDaddy Inc, the world's largest cloud platform dedicated to small and independent ventures, to offer GoDaddy online services to business customers in its African markets, starting with Rwanda.

Under the agreement, eligible Tigo Rwanda Business customers on specific data plans will have access to a set of online tools to help get their business online in a fast, simple and affordable way. This includes domain name registration and corporate email, both backed by GoDaddy's award-winning 24/7 expert customer support, the telecom firm said in a statement yesterday. The solution is designed to help small businesses with secure, custom email accounts that can be accessed on any desktop or mobile device, it added.

Amit Chawla, the chief business officer at Tigo, said the partnership with GoDaddy will help businesses in Rwanda build "a successful web presence, enabling them reach new customers and grow their income." "Tigo Business is increasing its support to small-and-medium enterprises in the country to help them build a strong online presence and expand," Chawla added in the statement.

Tigo Rwanda is the first operation across Millicom Africa to offer GoDaddy services to its business customers.

"We are delighted to partner with Millicom in offering GoDaddy domain name and email online services to Tigo Business customers in Rwanda," said Stefano Maruzzi, the GoDaddy vice-president for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. "With our domain name registration and business email productivity solutions, businesses in Rwanda will now be able to more easily create and manage their venture's digital presence."

GoDaddy, a publicly traded company headquartered in the US with nearly 17 million customers worldwide, is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers and manage their work. GoDaddy is a leader in making domain name registration fast, simple, and affordable for small businesses and entrepreneurs desiring to create and manage their digital presence. The firm also provides website creation, hosting and design, email marketing and other online productivity tools to help online ventures grow.