7 June 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Govt Welcomes India's Approval On Transfer of Prisoners

The Cabinet in India on Wednesday approved an agreement between India and Somalia on transfer of sentenced persons.

The Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi gave its approval for signing and subsequent ratification of the Agreement on Transfer of sentenced persons between India and Somalia.

This would now mean that Signing the agreement with Somalia shall facilitate the Indian prisoners imprisoned in Somalia or vice-versa to be near to their families, for serving remaining part of their sentence.

The Federal Government of Somalia welcomed the India cabinet approval of the Agreement between Dhelhi and Mogadishu.

Somalia government welcomed the decision by the Indian cabinet.

"The approval of the cabinet of India means that Somali citizens who are in prison in India will be transferred to Somalia where they can be close to their families and inside their country where they can receive the appropriate rehabilitation so that when they finish their sentencing they can become a useful citizens that can take part the rebuilding of the country" Information Minister Abdirahman Omar Osman Yarisow said in a statement issued later Wednesday.

"The Federal Government hugely thanks India for honoring its commitment during the signing of the agreement. The decision by the India cabinet is a huge welcome by the families of prisoners and the Federal Government of Somalia that hardly lobbied for the agreement on the transfer of sentenced" Somalia's Information Minister Abdrahman Osman Yarisow said

