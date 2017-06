Somalia Federal Parliament legislator on Wednesday evening survived an assasination attempt after her car hit a roadside bomb in Hodan district Mogadishu.

Eye witnesses told Radio Dalsan that no one was injured in the attack. The incident took place in Taleh area.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attempted assasination but in the past .

Similar attacks have been blamed on militant group Alshabaab which has been waging an insurgency on the government.