Football Association of Malawi (FAM) on Wednesday announced names of nominated players to compete for the Airtel Top 8 player of the tournament award.

The three are Mighty Be Forward Wanderers striker Khumbo Ng'ambi, Silver Strikers goalkeeper Brighton Munthali and midfielder Blessings Tembo.

Munthali played four games in the competition and only conceded a single goal which was cored from the penalty spot against Kamuzu Barracks.

Blessings Tembo was also impressive during the Airtel Top 8 campaign and provided two assists during the campaign.

Ng'ambi also left a mark after scoring three goals in his side's 3-2 win from behind against Moyale Barracks in the semifinals.

He is the only player to have scored a heart trick in the competition.

The winner of the best player award who will be selected by the media fraternity will take home a monetary prize of a whooping K500,000.00.

Silver Strikers beat Wanderers 10-9 through post match penalties to become the inaugural winners of the Airtel Top 8 Cup.