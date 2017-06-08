Kenya: Airport Audit Set to Clear Last Direct U.S. Flights Hurdle

The US Transportation Security Administration will conduct the final audit on Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in October, setting the stage for Kenya Airways #ticker:KQ to start direct flights to America next April.

The audit, if successful, will see the airport receive the Last Point of Departure status that will allow flights from Nairobi to fly directly to the US.

Transport secretary James Macharia said on Tuesday the officials from the US department had confirmed the new audit date after they postponed it from this month.

"The officials from the US department of transport will be in the country in October to conduct the final audit on the Last Point of Departure, which will now allow for the start of direct flights between the two countries," said Mr Macharia.

Last month, Kenya Civil Aviation Authority said final audit had been postponed until after the election. It had initially been set for June.

Mr Macharia said the Kenya Airways applied for the Air Service Licence and Air Operation Licence to the US authorities and the application is under process.