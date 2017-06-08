7 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Airport Audit Set to Clear Last Direct U.S. Flights Hurdle

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Gerald Andae

The US Transportation Security Administration will conduct the final audit on Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in October, setting the stage for Kenya Airways #ticker:KQ to start direct flights to America next April.

The audit, if successful, will see the airport receive the Last Point of Departure status that will allow flights from Nairobi to fly directly to the US.

Transport secretary James Macharia said on Tuesday the officials from the US department had confirmed the new audit date after they postponed it from this month.

"The officials from the US department of transport will be in the country in October to conduct the final audit on the Last Point of Departure, which will now allow for the start of direct flights between the two countries," said Mr Macharia.

Last month, Kenya Civil Aviation Authority said final audit had been postponed until after the election. It had initially been set for June.

Mr Macharia said the Kenya Airways applied for the Air Service Licence and Air Operation Licence to the US authorities and the application is under process.

Kenya

Nurses Keep Equipment Under Lock and Key

At least 10 people have died as the nurses' strike over a collective bargaining agreement (CBA) entered the third day on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.