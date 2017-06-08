Malawi national team new Captain, Limbikani Mzava says he treasures the aspect of being the Flames skipper and is ready to guide his team to glory in Saturday's African Cup of Nations qualifying match against Comoros Islands at the Bingu National Stadium.

Mzava made the remarks on Tuesday during a press conference organized by the Flames technical panel at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

Mzava will be deputized by Be Forward Wanderers left-back, Francis Mulimbika and John Lanjesi.

"If you are leading your friends and they give you support, that means you have half your battle won. It is nice to wear a captain's armband but although I have done this before, I think this time we are entering a new era and l promise to lead my colleagues to victory," he said.

He described his new role as a baptism of fire ahead of the Comoros game and was quick to point out that they are ready to scorch the visitors.

Moreover, the Flames Captain said the team has responded positively to their new coach, Ronny Van Geneugden saying he is a good tactician.

Meanwhile, the whole team continues to train at the Bingu National Stadium.

Saturday's match will be the Flame's second competitive encounter at the Bingu National Stadium after they suffered a 1-0 defeat in their first game against Madagascar.