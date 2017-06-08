THE Namibia Hockey Union (NHU) and Seaflower successfully conducted coaching clinics to coaches and children of primary schools in Luderitz over the weekend.

Only two of the three invited primary schools, namely Nautilus and Helene van Rijn primary schools attended the event. On Friday, 2 June, four coaches of the two primary schools received basic training in hockey and they were able to teach the 40-plus learners that showed up on Saturday.

Within two hours these u12 learners could play hockey, while Nautilus and Helene van Rijn received hockey sticks and balls to the value of N$9 200 sponsored by Seaflower.

Seaflower is also the official sponsor of the senior women's Indoor Hockey national team that will compete at the upcoming Indoor African Cup of Nations tournament scheduled for 23 to 25 June at the Dome in Swakopmund.

Since 2015 the NHU has conducted coaching clinics at schools in Windhoek, Keetmanshoop, Mariental, Rundu, Katima Mulilo and Luderitz. The NHU will conduct more coaching clinics this year in Omaruru, Outjo and Oshakati and will be sponsored by Bank Windhoek.