Namibia: Schools Netball Super League Kicks Off

The first matches of the 2017 Bank Windhoek Schools Netball Super League were played in Windhoek on Wednesday, 31 May and Thursday, 1 June.

This year the Bank Windhoek Schools Netball Super League will be played by u17 and u19 teams, while an additional league was created for u15 teams.

"The Bank Windhoek Schools Netball Super League was created as a platform for the teams of top netball playing schools in the country to participate and compete in additional matches as an incentive for schools in the NSSU league to perform at their best. This will assist in the development of this major Namibian sport at school level," said Jacquiline Pack, Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services at Bank Windhoek.

"At Bank Windhoek we see sport as an integral part of the development for young Namibians, and more specifically the development of young Namibian women," she added.

Liezel Garbers, a member of the steering committee who coordinates the league, said that the Bank Windhoek Schools Netball Super League provides schools with the opportunity to improve the standard of netball at school level. "Therefore, we saw it fit to expand the league this year to include u15, u17 and u19 teams."

The Bank Windhoek Schools Netball Super League is endorsed by the NSSU and the top eight teams of the NSSU Netball League automatically qualify for the Super League. Wild-card teams are also then invited to participate.

For this year the following schools have confirmed their participation:

Windhoek Afrikaanse Privaatskool; Otjiwarongo Secondary School; Privaatskool Moria; Gobabis Gymnasium; Privaatskool Elnatan; Tsumeb Gymnasium; Pro-Ed Academy; Windhoek Gymnasium; Windhoek High School; Edugate Academy; Walvis Bay Private High School; Grootfontein Agri College; Duinesig Combined School and De Duine Secondary School.

The results of the opening matches were as follows;

Wednesday, 31 May at the Wanderers Sports Field

u15 League:

WAP 23-38 Tsumeb Gymnasium

Elnatan 24-19 Tsumeb Gymnasium

Pro-Ed 16-21 Elnatan

Pro-Ed 21-23 WAP

u17 League:

Moria 4-38 Gobabis Gymnasium 4/38

Elnatan 51-5 Moria

Edugate 9-26 Elnatan

Walvis Bay Private High School 35-10 Edugate

Gobabis Gymnasium 20-27 Walvis Bay Private High School

Tsumeb Gymnasium 31-18 Elnatan

Gobabis Gymnasium 14-34 Tsumeb Gymnasiumu19 League:

WAP 47-22 Moria

Moria 19-54 Elnatan

WAP 31-17 Edugate

Thursday, June 1, at Windhoek Gymnasium

Windhoek Gymnasium 24-17 Windhoek High School (u15)

Windhoek Gymnasium 43-10 Windhoek High School 43/10 (u17)

Windhoek Gymnasium 29-34 Windhoek High School (u19)

The next matches are scheduled for 23 June, 2017. This year, matches will be played in Outjo, Gobabis, Swakopmund, Walvis Bay and Windhoek.