7 June 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Three South Darfur Youths Still Detained

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ed El Fursan — Three youths arrested in Ed El Fursan locality in South Darfur on 25 May following a sit-in are still being held incommunicado by security forces in the state capital of Nyala.

According to a statement by the Youth Committee of Ed El Fursan, El Hadi Abdelrahman Ezzeldin, Ahmed Sadig Saleh, and Azrag Mousa Mohamed, who were detained on 25 May, state have been held by Nyala security forces without charge and have not been released or allowed to be seen by lawyers or their families until today.

Their arrest came against the backdrop of a three-day sit-in, during which residents demand the locality's Commissioner provide electricity, health care, and drinking water.

The statement said "the detainees, who were transferred from Ed El Fursan to Nyala, were subjected to the worst kinds of abuse and torture".

The statement stressed the peoples' right to protest by peaceful means guaranteed by the law and the constitution after the government's reluctance to the performance of its duties and moral responsibilities towards them and failure of all the promises made without meeting their legitimate demands.

They demanded the immediate release of the detainees.

Sudan

Kutum Livestock Raids Continue

Reports continue to reach Radio Dabanga of raids by militiamen to steal cattle and livestock in Ein Siro area in North… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.