Sudan: Top Surgeon Assists With 50 Urinary Fistula Ops in North Darfur

El Fasher — The urinary fistula centre in El Fasher has carried out 50 operations for urinary fistula* on patients from all five states of Darfur, in addition to a case from Kordofan, with the aid of international specialist Dr Michael Breen.

Originally from Ireland, Dr Breen, who is Chief of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Monze Mission Hospital in Zambia, is one of the region's top experts in surgical fistula repair, and regularly conducts surgical missions to Sudan, Malawi, Angola and Sierra Leone.

Speaking at the celebration of the International Day of Midwifery and the International Day for the Elimination of Conductive Fistula held at El Fasher Specialist Hospital for Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Dr Saleh El Taher, the Director of the centre said that fistula cases have decreased in comparison to last year. About 94 operations were conducted in the centre in 2016.

In May 2017, Dr El Taher said that there was a waiting list of 24 people who required surgery for urinary fistula at the obstetrics and gynaecology section of El Fasher hospital. He told Radio Dabanga that the lack of material resources, medical devices, and equipment, was preventing the operations from being carried out.

* Urethrovaginal Fistula

A urethovaginal fistula is an abnormal passageway between female urethra and vagina. The fistula most often develops after incontinence surgery, surgical treatment of urethral diverticula, prolonged labour or obstetric interventions. Other causes include trauma (pelvic fractures, long-term catheterization), tumours or the complications of cancer treatment such as surgery and radiation. (Source: urology-texbook.com)