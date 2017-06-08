Sudan: Ibrahim Mahmoud Informed On Arrangements to Form National Accord Government in South Darfur

Khartoum — Assistant of the President of the Republic and Deputy Chairman of the National Congress for the Party's Affairs, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid, has stressed the importance of forming the national accord government in South Darfur on the bases of accord and full accord between the different components, political parties and armed movements.

This came when the Assistant of the President received in his office at the National Congress headquarters the Wali (governor) of South Darfur State, Engineer Adam Al-Fekki, who informed Engineer Hamid on the arrangements for forming the state's national accord government.

He indicated that the Assistant of the President has affirmed the necessity of the participation of all parties in managing the state's affairs in the coming stage and the commitment to implementation of the national dialogue's outcome.