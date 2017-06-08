Sudan: Lt. Gen. Salih Affirms State Keenness to Help East Darfur State Implement Development Projects

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, has affirmed the state keenness to help East Darfur State implement all its development project and provide services for its citizens.

This came when Lt. Gen. Salih received in his office at the Republican Palace Wednesday the Wali (governor) of East Darfur State, Anas Omer.

The Wali has informed the First Vice- President and National Prime Minister on the general situation in the state, especially in the security field and the preparations for the agricultural season.

In a press statement, the Wali (governor) said that the First Vice - President and Prime Minister has given a directive for expanding the cultivated area and completing the arrangements for the agricultural season, including the reclamation of lands and provision of improved seeds.

He affirmed the stability of the security situation and the outstanding cooperation between the components in the state for realizing development.