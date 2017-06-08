NETONE yesterday donated trophies, OneFusion airtime bundles, shirts and exercise books to the Parliament Sports Day.The company's acting chief executive, Brian Mutandiro, handed the donation to the Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda at a ceremony in Harare.

"Parliament is the enshrined institution for our democracy. We appreciate the work they are doing and they are key stakeholders in transforming the economy of Zimbabwe, for example Zim-Asset," said Mutandiro.

"We will sponsor all their activities that are lined with our vision. We want the divide between urban and rural removed in terms of service and technology.

"We feel the services we are providing are touching and transforming lives. "We supported the Warriors at AFCON because we feel that sport is a key activity that benefits people and we will continue doing so."

In accepting the donation Chief Enos Musarurwa urged Zimbabweans to take sport seriously as it was big business around the world.

"NetOne is a good stakeholder as they are encouraging sport in the country. They have shown that they love the people of Zimbabwe. I am urging all parliamentarians to shift to NetOne, just like their constituencies," said Musarurwa. A number of parliamentarians have been involved in the development of football in the country.

They include Kazembe Kazembe, who was once the secretary-general at the country's biggest football club Dynamos, and former Black Rhinos official Chris Chitindi.

Temba Mliswa briefly held the post of Dynamos chairman and worked as the fitness coach of the Warriors.