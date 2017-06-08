7 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister of Trade Reviews With Egyptian Ambassador Ways to Overcome Impediments Facing Trade Between the Two Countries

Khartoum — Minister of Commerce Hatim Al-Sir has discussed with the Egyptian Ambassador in Khartoum Osama Shaltout ways to overcome the obstacles facing the trade operations.

The Minister of Commerce, during his meeting with the Egyptian ambassador to Sudan Wednesday, stressed keenness of the government of Sudan to develop relations with the Egyptian government and expand trade bonds to serve the peoples of the two countries, calling for benefiting from the joint borders and crossings to facilitate trade exchange, referring to state determination on the safety of the Sudanese citizens.

The Egyptian Ambassador conveyed congratulations of the Egyptian Minister of Commerce to the Minister of Commerce on the occasion of assuming his post in the National Accord Government, inviting him to visit Egypt to follow up the implementation of the recommendations of the Higher Joint Committee between Sudan and Egypt.

