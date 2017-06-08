7 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Cabinet Affairs Minister Affirms Solidarity With France in Combating Terrorism

Khartoum — The Cabinet Affairs Minister, Ahmed Saad Omer, has affirmed Sudan's firm support and solidarity with France and the international community for combating the violence and extremism that violates the religions and human values.

During his meeting Wednesday at his office with the Ambassador of France, Omer has appreciated firmness of the historic relations between Sudan and France.

The meeting has discussed horizons of the cooperation between the two countries in all fields as well as the coordination in combating terrorism, illegal immigration and human trafficking.

Meanwhile, the French Ambassador said that the relations between the two countries are witnessing cooperation in the field of the French language teaching at the basic school level and the implementation of projects, especially in the antiquities field, adding that this cooperation will open new horizons for achieving a fruitful partnership between the two countries in all domains.

