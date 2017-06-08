7 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ministry of Animal Resources Praises Malaysian Investments in Animal Resources and Fisheries Sectors

Khartoum — The Minister of Animal Resources Bishara Jumaa Aror reviewed, with Malaysian Ambassador Wednesday, Malaysian investments in animal resources and fisheries sectors.

Aror stressed the Ministry's readiness to provide all facilities for the establishment of Malaysian investments in the animal resources sector, asserting his ministry willingness to provide technical support and all facilities associated with the ministry for the establishment of Malaysian slaughterhouses and quarantines in Sudan.

For his part, the ambassador of the State of Malaysia in Sudan expressed his country's desire to invest in the field of fisheries and Sudanese cows, pointing to an imminent visit to be paid by a Malaysian technical delegation to Sudan.

For his part, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Animal Resources Dr. Kamal Tajal-Sir told the Malaysian ambassador that the Council of Ministers established the Halal Council, emphasizing that the council will facilitate the procedures in accordance with the international specifications and requirements.

