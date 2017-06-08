Sudan: Ministry of Intl Cooperation Affirms Importance of Training and Capacity Building Programs

Khartoum — The Ministry of International Cooperation has stressed the need to intensify training and capacity building programs for the Ministry's staff, referring to the importance of completing the focal points and appointing qualified leadership cadres for transition from humanitarian aid to early recovery and development.

The Minister of International Cooperation Idris Suleiman revealed, during his statement before the National Assembly recently on the performance of the ministry for the year 2016 and the first quarter of 2017, establishment of foreign aid coordination units in the states to follow up foreign aid flows from various sources and get integrated reports, pointing to the support of these units with capacity building equipment and programs where a program was implemented to raise the capacity of basic and intermediate cadres in the period from January 2016 and March 2017. The total number of beneficiaries reached 179 employees of the ministry and the relevant ministries and states, in addition to the preparation and organization of several workshops for ministries and states.

In the field of capacity building, the minister pointed to the organization of 9 training courses and 7 workshops attended by 80 federal and state ministries. A memorandum of understanding and an executive program were signed by the Ministry of International Cooperation and the Arab Organization for Administrative Development in Cairo in December 2016, referring to the organization of a number of scientific workshops in collaboration with international and regional organizations in which all ministries participated.

The minister pointed to the implementation of the public and private requirements of the State Reform Program by committing to the data matrix and follow-up monthly and coordination between the General Directorate of Planning and the other departments according to the tasks of each department by 100%. In addition to the implementation of field visits to 17 states, except the state of Khartoum, under the leadership of the ministers and the undersecretary who inspected performance of the projects funded by the foreign organizations and got acquainted with the problems and obstacles.