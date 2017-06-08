7 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Housing Development Fund Seeks to Strengthen Its External Partnerships

Khartoum — The Acting Secretary-General of the National Fund for Housing and Development Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Tayib Ayoubeh has said that the fund sought to strengthen external partnerships to benefit from foreign investment and expertise.

Dr. Ayoubeh said, during the Annual Occasion of Ramadan Fasting organized by the Fund Staff Tuesday, that the Arab Union for Investment and Real Estate Development would be the key supporter of housing projects and real estate development in Sudan in the coming period as it is a country of residence and has great opportunities for investment in this sector, pointing out to the leading positions Sudan assumed in the union in the forefront of which the taking over of Dr. Gholamuddin Osman the duties of the First Deputy Chairman of the Union as well as the assumption of the position of the Secretary General of the Union.

Dr. Ayoubeh explained that the plans and programs of the fund included the concern with the implementation of productive rural housing projects, application of cooperative housing models by taking advantage of the experiences of brotherly and friendly countries and cooperation between the fund and the professional associations as well as the techniques of construction alternatives and media.

He said that the fund studied ways to benefit from international experiences to implement models of integrated solutions housing projects that include the provision of shelter with agro-industrial livelihoods projects.

