Sudan: Hassabo Informed On Situation in Gedarif State

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, received Wednesday in his office at the Republican Palace the Wali (governor) of Gedarif State, Mirghani Salih Sid-Ahmed, and discussed the general situation in the state, the implementation of development projects and the preparations for the agricultural season.

In a press statement, the Wali said that the Vice - President has given a directive for concern with the livelihood of citizens and providing services for them.

He indicated that the meeting also reviewed the providing of all the requirements for success of the agricultural season and increasing the productivity.