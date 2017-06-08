7 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister of Foreign Affairs - Solution of Halaib Question At the Hands of Two Presidents

Khartoum — The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Professor Ibrahim Ghandourو has said the resolution of the question of Halaib remains in the hands of he heads of state of the two countries, Sudan and Egypt, stressing that the solution should either be by direct dialogue between the two or via an international arbitration.

Ghandour told the parliament, while reviewing his ministry's performance for the past period of the fiscal year, 2016-2017, that relations between Sudan and Egypt should be seen within their geographical and historical dimensions and that preserving them at the darkest of periods should be in observance of the interests of the two peoples of the Nile valley.

Ghandour has meanwhile urged Sudanese traditional gold miners to keep away from crossing into Egyptian border. He said combating illegal migration and human trafficking is the responsibility of the government.

Commenting on the current gulf crisis,

Ghandour has st4ressed that Sudan would work to mend the fences between its sisters and brothers and that he was sure that the leaders of those countries would reconcile as they what bound them is more than blood kinship.

