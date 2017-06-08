Zimbabwe: 'Packages Critical in Attracting Tourists'

Acting President Emerson Mnangagwa on Tuesday said there is need to package tourism products that the country offers in an innovative way in order to attract more visitors.VP Mnangagwa was speaking at the national launch of the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development. He said major tourist destinations like the Victoria Falls offered little else of interest to tourists besides viewing the falls.

"It is critical that we innovatively and actively package our tourism offerings in the country. "For example, the Victoria Falls has limited night life and has little more on offer other than viewing the falls," he said.

"As we work towards tourism promotion in Zimbabwe, let us be imaginative and innovative, and most of all let us be free to come up with more modern ideas to promote sustainable tourism."

Acting President Mnangagwa said there were plenty of opportunities that could be explored to further improve Zimbabwe as a tourist destination.

He said the media should also play a central role in promoting the country's image as a tourism destination, while players ought to charge competitive prices. "Exorbitant prices scare away tourists," he said.

Commenting on the contentious issue of heavy police presence on the country's roads, which has been cited as one of the biggest factors scaring away tourists, the Acting President urged dialogue between the Home Affairs and Tourism and Hospitality Industry Ministries.

New Ziana.