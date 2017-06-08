The Debmarine Namibia Cup organisers on Wednesday released the running order for the last-16 clashes set for the Mariental Sports Stadium and Walvis Bay's Kuisebmond Stadium on 17 June.

While the clubs already know who they will face in the round, the Namibia Football Association (NFA) still had to determine the match times and order at the two venues.

At Walvis Bay, Touch & Go and Rundu Chiefs get the ball rolling at 09h00, followed by Tura Magic against Gendev at 11h00 before Try Again and Eleven Arrows battle it out at 13h00, and Unam face Mighty Gunners to round off the action at 15h00.

Outjo FC and Eastern Chiefs battle for a quarter-final spot at 11h00 in the first match of the day at the Mariental Sports Stadium.

Then, Civics and Young Beauties clash at 13h00, ahead of Young Chiefs versus Bee Bob Brothers, who take to the field two hours later.

The final match of the round will be contested at 17h00 between Young African and Life Fighters.

For each round of 16 encounter, a man of the match award worth N$1 000 will be handed out. That amount rises to N$1 500 in the quarter-finals; N$2 000 in the semi-finals and N$5 000 in the final match.

In addition, the man of the match will select a charity to receive an equivalent amount.

The last 16 clubs in the Debmarine Namibia Cup will also receive an increased amount of N$20 000 to prepare for matches, with the same amount guaranteed until the semi-final stage.

The teams in the deciding contest on 25 November get N$30 000 towards preparations.

Tickets are on sale for N$20 at Computicket in Shoprite and Checkers outlets countrywide.