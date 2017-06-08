Namibia: Final Squad Selected for World Cup Qualifier

National coach Trevor Cormack has named his final squad of 12 players to take on South Africa and Zimbabwe at the Indoor Hockey World Cup Qualifier in Swakopmund from 23 to 25 June.

Cormack took a squad of 16 players to Durban in April as part of their preparations, but now that has been whittled down to the final 12.

Cormack left out goal keeper Armand Barnard of Gurus and the young Saints trio of Cody van der Merwe, Damien Schutz and Petrus Theron, of which Theron is the eldest, having recently turned 17.

Several other youngsters, however, have made the final squad, led by 16-year old Liam Hermanus who is schooling in South Africa.

Dakota Hansen of Saints, who made his debut for Namibia last year, is only 17, while Nico Jacobs of Windhoek Old Boys and Percy Barthram of DTS are both 18.

The experienced players in the squad include Bucko Bartlett, Siabonga Martins and Jacobus Coetzee of WOB; and DJ Strauss and Tarry Butcher of DTS, while the rest of the team members are Brynn Cleak and Ernest Jacobs who both study in South Africa, and Unam star player Kave Tjikuniva.

Cormack said it was a difficult decision to make.

"It's always difficult when you have to select the final squad and leave some guys out. It's even more so because this group has been training for more than two years now in the High Performance squad and have grown very close.

"But unfortunately it's a numbers game so I looked at experience, maturity and combinations, and who met the criteria for this specific tournament.

The provincial tournaments are a bit easier because you can still experiment a bit there, but with the African qualifiers you get one chance in four years to make it to the World Cup," he added.

Cormack said the juniors in the squad had improved a lot.

"We took 16 players to Durban and what made it so difficult is that everyone performed well there, even the youngsters. The HP players have really stepped up and the junior players in the squad are keeping the senior players on their toes," he said.

Last year, Namibia played South Africa in an indoor series in Durban and although they lost the first three tests, they drew the fourth one 4-4, and Cormack said they were improving.

"We are definitely closing the gap on South Africa, but I don't know if we are there yet; this tournament has probably come one year too soon. But we couldn't have done more, we are fit and well prepared," he said.

He added that Zimbabwe could be a dark horse and that they would not underestimate them.

"Zimbabwe is an unknown factor for us and we don't know their ability in indoor hockey. We need to beat them, but they could be a dark horse. They have prepared well and played some African teams in outdoor hockey but I don't know about their indoor hockey," he said.

Cormack said there were still a lot of opportunities coming up for the youngsters who had been dropped.

"We have a young bunch of players who are under 17 now and we must give them more game time at tournaments. I hope to send quite a young team to the Afcon Championship in Johannesburg in August, while there are also other tournaments coming up like the u18 Junior World Cup and the Youth Olympic Games Qualifier next year."

The Namibian squad is as follows:

DJ Strauss, Jacobus Coetzee, Siabonga Martins, Bucko Bartlett, Ernest Jacobs, Brynn Cleak, Tarry Butcher, Nico Jacobs, Dakota Hansen, Percy Barthram and Liam Hermanus.