Rwanda: Police FC Renew Contracts of Five Senior Players

As part of efforts to assemble a formidable side for the next season, Police Football Club has given contract extension to five senior players. All the five, including team Captain Fabrice Twigizimana, signed for two years until end of the 2017/18 season.

The other four are; goalkeeper Marcel Nzarora, Jean Muvandimwe, Mohamed Mushimiyimana and Patrick Umwungeli. Both Twigizimana and Nzarora signed for Rwf6 million, while the other three were given Rwf5 million each, according to reliable sources.

Meanwhile, midfielder Mustafa Nsengiyumva and forward Nova Bayama have joined Police from league champions Rayon Sports, both on a two-year deal worth a reported Rwf6m each and will earn Rwf350, 000 per month.

Second-placed Police FC will play their final league match against Marines FC on June 15 and are still in the Peace Cup where they will take on defending champions Rayon Sports in the quarter-final, first leg on June 18 at Kicukiro Stadium.

In related news, Bugesera FC have renewed contracts of several key players including; Beinvenue Mugenzi, Djihad Rucogoza, Prince Mugabo, Janvier Kwizera, Shaban Bigirimana and Jacques Ntwali.