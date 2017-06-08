Masvingo — Zanu-PF Masvingo will hold an emergency provincial co-ordinating committee (PCC) meeting this weekend to start preparations for President Mugabe's visit.President Mugabe is visiting all provinces to interact with youths under the banner, "Presidential Youth Interface Rallies". He started with Mashonaland East last week and visits Manicaland on June 16, before he lands in Masvingo.

The date for the Masvingo rally is yet to be confirmed. zanu-pf Masvingo provincial chairman Cde Ezra Chadzamira yesterday said the province was still to settle for a venue, but expected to mobilise 50 000 people.

"We will choose from the two venues that we have, that is the Masvingo Showgrounds, where we held the 16th zanu-pf National Annual People's Conference in December last year or outside Mucheke Stadium so that all the people we are expecting can be accommodated," he said.

"Dates for the President's rally have not yet been confirmed, but we are having an emergency PCC on Sunday that will be attended by party leaders from the province from the Politburo going downwards."

Cde Chadzamira said the PCC meeting would start work on mobilising people to have a record crowd.

"We want a record crowd to attend the President's rally to re-affirm our province's position as a 'one party state' under the complete dominance of zanu-pf," said Cde Chadzamira.

"Other issues that we will discuss will obviously centre on raising funds to host a successful rally and we will be looking to our traditional benefactors and donors, including individuals and companies to assist us. As Masvingo Province, we always strive to be number one."