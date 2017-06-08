Kenya: Prepare to Quit Politics After August Poll, Kenyatta Tells Odinga

Photo: Rebecca Nduku/DPPS

President Uhuru Kenyatta on a campaign tour.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has told the National Super Alliance (Nasa) flag bearer to prepare to quit politics after the August 8 elections since he stands no chance of winning.

President Kenyatta said Nasa had nothing new to offer and would be rejected by voters.

"Jubilee is ready to ensure Mr (Raila) Odinga benefits from the cash programme for the elderly after August 8 since he has not chance of winning the presidency," he said.

He was addressing a campaign rally at Malava Township at the start of his tour of western region.

He addressed a series of rallies at Kakunga market, Lubao and Lurambi on his way to the Kakamega State Lodge.

EXPANSION

At Lurambi market, a section of the crowd chanted "Nasa hao" shortly after President Kenyatta ended his speech.

The President said the opposition was busy engaging in divisive politics in their campaigns and promoting tribalism.

"(Jubilee) are confident of clinching victory on August 8 and our aim is to unite all Kenyans and ensure peaceful co-existence of the different communities," he said.

He said his government has in the last four years commissioned expansion and tarmacking of 250 kilometres of roads in Kakamega County and released Sh3.1 billion for the revival of the cash-strapped Mumias Sugar Company.

"I will be coming back to launch my campaigns in the villages to ask you to vote for Jubilee so that we can continue serving the people of western and ensure they benefit from development projects like other parts of the country," said President Kenyatta.

Deputy President William Ruto asked the Luhya community not gamble by supporting Mr Odinga since he lacked a meaningful development agenda for western region.

He said communities in the region stood to benefit a lot by supporting the Jubilee and working closely with government.

"I have come to humbly and plead that you accept to give your vote to Jubilee to ensure we continue with the good work of initiating development in western and the parts of the country," said Mr Ruto.