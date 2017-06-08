Namibian rugby will be put in the spotlight on Saturday, 17 June when SuperSport will broadcast the Welwitschias' match against the Pumas live from the Hage Geingob Stadium in Windhoek.

The match will be broadcast on SuperSport 1 at 13h00 Namibian time, and will be followed by the second test between South Africa and France.

The live broadcast will also celebrate Multichoice Namibia's 25th anniversary and at a press conference on Wednesday, Lizette Foot of Multichoice Namibia said it was a great opportunity for Namibian rugby.

"Its a great opportunity to showcase the talent that Namibian rugby has got; we want to take rugby to the rest of the African continent."

Russel Slinger, sales manager at MCN added that they had a special treat in store for some lucky subscribers.

"The idea is to invite 25 of our first Namibian subscribers who we will entertain and give the experience of a lifetime. Three subscribers will also have the opportunity to tour SuperSport's OB (Outside Broadcasting) van."

Eliza Theron, the CEO of the Namibia Rugby Union (NRU) said it would offer great exposure to Namibian rugby.

"We are extremely honoured to have our match on SuperSport 1, I don't think we have ever had a match there. This exposure is also crucial for the growth of Namibian rugby and to showcase our talent over Africa," she said.

"We know it will be a challenging match, but I'm confident the team will tackle the game with the same determination as always and show the continent what Namibian rugby is all about," she added.

Welwitschias coach Lyn Jones said it was a big boost for the local game.

"The high profile that SuperSport brings to Namibian rugby is a big positive for the growth of the game... It's a huge honour for Namibian rugby to be part of a SuperSport event and also to feature as a curtain raiser for the Springboks test against France," he said.

Jones said the Pumas would provide stiff competition.

"The Pumas will be a tough team to beat, but we will hopefully rise to the occasion," he said.

SuperSport, meanwhile, also announced a revamp of its sport channels to offer viewers easier navigation and less duplication.

"We're making these changes to give Dstv customers an even better viewing experience, making it easier to navigate our wide variety of sports in the back-to-back channels. As there will be less duplication and repeats of sport, and no impact on live events, the overall sport viewing will be enhanced, as will our overall HD offering," said Gideon Khobane, SuperSport CEO.

SuperSport 3 will be the home of the English Premier League; SuperSport 7 will cover all Spanish La Liga action; and SuperSport 11 and 12 will remain as permanent event channels for overflow live sport.

A new sports channel, SuperSport 10 will broadcast one live Premier League and La Liga match per week, and will also include a Champions League and a Europa League match, as well as athletics, Rugby Sevens and eSports.

SuperSport 8 will broadcast overflow matches of the Premier League and La Liga, as well as FIFA internationals and IAAF Diamond League athletics events.

All sports currently available on SuperSport Select and SuperSport Select 2 will henceforth be available on SuperSport 9 and SuperSport 10.