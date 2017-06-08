Uganda: 10 High Court Judges Transferred

Kampala — Ten (10) Judges of the High Court have been transferred in a mini reshuffle to fill the existing gaps in the courts.

The transfers that were made by Principal Judge Yorokamu Bamwine, who is the administrative head of the High Court and courts below, will take effect from August 15 this year.

The ten judges, according to the press statement from the office of Public Relations of the Judiciary, are among the 22 judicial officers that have been affected in this reshuffle.

Notable among the transferred judges are; Flavia Anglin Senoga who now moves to Criminal Division as deputy head from Executions Division, Justice Senoga replaces Justice Joseph Murangira who now heads to Mubende High Court as the head of the circuit.

Justice Patricia Basaza Wasswa, formerly at Civil Division is now deployed to the Executions Division, likewise, justice Christopher Madrama Izama moves to the Executions Division from the Commercial Court.

Other justices affected are; David Matovu formerly at Mbarara High Court who now goes to Family Division with justice Alexandra Nkoge Rugadya formerly at Family Division, heading to Land Division.

Justice Henry Isabirye Kaweesa formerly at Mbale High Court circuit, now heads to Land Division

"According to administrative circular issues on June 7, 2017 by Principal Judge, Dr Yorokamu Bamwine and Chief Registrar, Paul Gadenya, the new transfers were done in consultation with the Chief Justice, Bart Katureebe," reads in part Justice Bamwine's circular.

The other judicial officers transferred in this reshuffle are at the ranks of registrars and Grade One.