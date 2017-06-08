Kenya: Chebukaka, Passenga Storm Last Four

Chebukaka Girls from Western stormed into the girls' football semi-finals of the Copa Coca-Cola Kenya Secondary Schools Term Two A Games with a narrow but deserved 2-1 victory over Jabini Secondary from Central in a tough Pool B match at Shanzu Teachers College on Wednesday.

Chebukaka, who beat Olympic Secondary from Nairobi by a solitary goal, were at it again to silence Jabini, who had beaten Waa Girls 2-1 in another tough encounter.

Marion Simiyu opened the scoring for the victors in the fourth minute but Maureen Njeri levelled three minutes later after a solo move before Lydia Wangila assured Chebukaka of maximum points and a place in the semi-finals with a 17th minute strike.

Olympic Secondary knocked Waa Girls out of the championships with a 2-1 win. Adiba Angach and Cynthia Achieng scored for Olympic in the 31st and 59th minute while Aliya Mbeyu pulled one back for Waa girls in the 57th minute.

In the boys' Pool B matches, Passenga from Central continued their winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Kisumu Day courtesy of Harrison Mbuthia's 14th minute penalty.

Upper Hill, who were hit 2-0 by Kisumu Day, recovered to beat Isiolo Secondary 5-0.

Divock Omondi struck in the 11th and 28th minutes while Bol Mangenyen, Erick Mwendwa, and Kris Omondi were the other scorers for Upper Hill who will now need a simple win against Passenga to advance to the semi- finals.

In boys' handball, debutants Dr Ribiero from Nairobi beat St Teresa Sinyelele Secondary from Rift Valley 40-22 to sail into the semi finals at Shanzu Teachers college on Wednesday.

Kennedy Simiyu scored 14 goals and Stephen Chemukwat 10 to guide the Nairobi-based school through.

In girls' handball, New Jogoo Road beat White House from Coast 18-17. Sheril Atieno (5) and Faith Chemo (4) top-scored for New Jogoo Road while Naomi Mapenzi and Neema Nzai scored four each for the losers.

Football (from 9am)

Girls: Kwale Girls v Nyakach, Utithi v Wiyeta, Chebukaka v Waa Girls, Olympic v Jabini

Boys: Kakamega v Garrisa, St Anthony v Ramisi Secondary, Isiolo v Kisumu Day, Upper Hill v Passenga

Handball (from 10.30am)

Boys: Mukumu v Nduluni, Barani Secondary v Wajir, Kenyatta v Dr Ribiero, Sinyelele v Kanyawanga.

Girls: Wajir v Utithi, Moi Kamusinga v St Francis Cheptarit, Sega v White House, New Jogoo v Kahuho

Netball (from 9am)

St Dorcas v Kaya Tiwi, Moi Girls v Obambo, Karuri v Utithi, Mukuyu v Cheptil