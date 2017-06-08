Gaborone — Minister of Employment, Labour Productivity and Skills Development, Mr Tshenolo Mabeo left for Geneva, Switzerland, yesteday.

A press release from the ministry states that the minister is to attend the 106th session of the International Labour Conference (ILC) themed: Building a future with decent work, and is expected to address the conference on 15 June.

It states that ILC is held annually and is the highest decision making body of the international labour.

The release also states that the conference brings together the tripartite delegations from the organisation's 187 member states.

Furthermore, the release says the conference will discuss amongst other things labour migration, employment and decent work.

The minister is accompanied by the permanent secretary, Ms Pearl Ramokoka and other ministry officials who are expected back on 16 June. BOPA

Ministry of Employment, Labour Productivity and Skills Development