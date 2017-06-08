Moshupa — Assistant Minister for Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration, Mr Thato Kwerepe has called on parents and teachers in Moshupa to form alliances and fight unruly behaviour at schools.

The Ngami legislator, who was addressing public servants in Moshupa Sub-district on Tuesday, said government was equally concerned about such conduct, which he said needed to be nipped in the bud without delay.

Mr Kwerepe's response followed startling revelations by Diratsame Junior Secondary School head, Mr Phemelo Sejabosigo who told the assistant minister that schools in Moshupa were faced with unruly behaviour that emanated from alcohol, drugs and substance abuse.

"Hardly a month goes by without a student being stabbed because he has encroached another student's selling space for drugs," Mr Sejabosigo told the assistant minister.

Forming alliances and subsequent counter strategies by parents and teachers according to Mr Kwerepe would assist in bringing order at schools.

On other issues, Mr Kwerepe gave public servants a pat on the back for their hardwork inspite of the many challenges that made service delivery a difficult undertaking.

"As government we are happy that although under resourced you also realise there is need to provide a service to the nation," he said.

He stated government was aware of overstays which he acknowledged may negatively impact on productivity.

He also urged government employees to take advantage of the dispensation to engage in business to improve their livelihoods and those of fellow Batswana.

Thatwithstanding, Ngami lawmaker warned civil servants against active participation in politics which he said violated the public service act.

BOPA