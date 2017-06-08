8 June 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Hichilema Awaits Confirmation of Committal to the High Court

By Peter Adamu

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema is expected to be committed to the High Court when his treason case comes before Magistrate David Simusamba today.

The matter took a new twist when Hichilema's lawyers abandoned their call for judicial review on the validity of certificate of committal that was not signed by the Director of Public Prosecution.

The legal team had also been challenging the credibility of the treason charge but opted to slug it out through proving that the charge lacks merit.

Hichilema's defense team had also filed a notice to abridge time by bringing the case forward as opposed to June 12 which his case had been adjourned to.

The contentious certificate of committal was signed by deputy chief state advocate Marriam Matandala.

Magistrate Simusamba had granted Hichilema the right to seek judicial review as accused persons had been committed to the High Court for trial on instructions signed by the state advocates and not the director of public prosecutions.'

Once the committal to the High Court is confirmed, the case will now be cause listed with trial set to commence whenever there is an opening on the cause list.

