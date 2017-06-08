8 June 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: Fashion - Quality Over Quantity, But...

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Samson Baranga

I once got into an argument over a TV host who seemed to recycle too much.

I would take pictures of him at three or four events and by the time I was done with the fourth event, the pictures looked exactly like the ones taken at the first event.

It is totally wrong to say you can have a few good/expensive outfits and that's it. You are done. I argued that quality is good but you don't want to come off as the queen of recycling. I could see this dude a kilometre away, thanks to his constant orange pair of shorts and red loafers.

So, you love your floral dress with all your heart. Fine. But wearing it to three out of the four Blankets and Wine editions is totally wrong. No matter how you try to accessorize it. I am not saying you must have a room full of clothes to be fashionable.

I believe you need to strike a balance between quality and quantity. If you can afford so many high-quality and trendy outfits, well and good.

But if you have to work within a budget, you have to be smart about it. Do not even think of buying tens of cheap China products just because you are looking for variety.

Don't join those people who have the same top or pair of pumps in different colours; just be more adventurous and wise when and where you shop. You can strike a balance and not be like a cow whose coat is visible a mile away.

Uganda

Two Die, Scores Injured in Apaa Land Clashes

Two people were killed and eight others critically injured in a fresh clashes between the Madi from Juka in Adjumani… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.