Uganda: Fashion - Quality Over Quantity, But...

I once got into an argument over a TV host who seemed to recycle too much.

I would take pictures of him at three or four events and by the time I was done with the fourth event, the pictures looked exactly like the ones taken at the first event.

It is totally wrong to say you can have a few good/expensive outfits and that's it. You are done. I argued that quality is good but you don't want to come off as the queen of recycling. I could see this dude a kilometre away, thanks to his constant orange pair of shorts and red loafers.

So, you love your floral dress with all your heart. Fine. But wearing it to three out of the four Blankets and Wine editions is totally wrong. No matter how you try to accessorize it. I am not saying you must have a room full of clothes to be fashionable.

I believe you need to strike a balance between quality and quantity. If you can afford so many high-quality and trendy outfits, well and good.

But if you have to work within a budget, you have to be smart about it. Do not even think of buying tens of cheap China products just because you are looking for variety.

Don't join those people who have the same top or pair of pumps in different colours; just be more adventurous and wise when and where you shop. You can strike a balance and not be like a cow whose coat is visible a mile away.