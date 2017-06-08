Zambia: FNB Says Sorry for Parade Bus Debacle

FNB has apologized for the scandalous arrangements it made to provide a wreck for a parade bus to Zambia's young heroes when the team returned from South Korea yesterday.

The official Zambia under-20 sponsor provided a run down vehicle which malfunctioned and hit into a pole shortly after take off for an over 20 kilometres journey.

Following the mishap, players and officials aboard the bus disembarked into a 28 seater Rosa that continued with the journey.

The development attracted widespread condemnation from Zambians on social media. Majority of those that jumped on the bandwagon to condemn the development are well known anti FAZ president Andrew Kamanga's protagonists.

Majority of the critics who unleashed their venom directed at FAZ had gone into hiding after Zambia posted a heroic show at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup where they reached the quarterfinal for the first time and broke a few records. They were probably choking with envy to see a team succeed under the hardworking leadership of Kamanga.

BELOW IS AN APOLOGY BY FNB, SPONSOR AND ORGANISER OF THE PARADE

Sincere apology

In spite of our best intentions, we were unable to give the soccer fans of Lusaka the full experience of a Welcome Parade for our gallant Under-20 National Team as the open-top bus we had hired for the procession developed a fault at the KKIA.

Kindly accept our sincere apology for this unforeseen event. To all those that turned up at the airport and also all those who lined the streets to welcome the lads, we say a big thank you for supporting the Under-20 National Soccer Team.