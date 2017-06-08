Ramotswa — Radio Botswana presenter, motivational speaker and pastor, Ms Barati Nketlo has urged single parents to have a positive mindset in all their struggles and decision making.

The single mother of two said this during the women conference of Methodist Church in Ramotswa on Saturday.

She explained that it was important for single mothers to have patience and make Jesus Christ the pillar of their homes.

Ms Nketlo also explained that single parents should embrace motherhood and have peace of heart.

"Being a single parent is not a curse, it is important to set our standard right and do things accordingly," she said.

She explained that it was important for mothers to be emotionally and physically fit in raising children.

She said keeping a healthy heart that was free from mistakes and pains of the past would help influence children positively.

The Rb1 presenter explained that raising children in a favourable atmosphere would help them deal with situations confidently.

She encouraged mothers to learn to move on from their past and embrace the joy in their lives.

She advised mothers to have a good heart, saying a heart full of resentment could affect children in terms of relations and dealing with their surroundings.

The presenter, who has been with Radio Botswana since 1992, explained that she has also faced horror, but managed to overcome it by focusing on the positive.

She explained that to be on the winning side, one needed to have a strategy on life and to do away with negative perceptions of what people say.

She said mothers should learn to love and appreciate themselves as they were worth it.

Ms Nketlo emphasised that most single parents were stuck because they were blaming themselves thus it was important for them to forgive themselves.

She explained that a clean heart builds a strong, happy and healthy home.

She added that a happy home helps in dealing with individual differences as it gives room of understanding the strengths and weaknesses of others.

Ms Nketlo explained that a road to bettering self required time and dedication which would come with mistakes leading to the right way.

BOPA