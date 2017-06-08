Namibia: Girls and Goals Galore in Ohangwena

The Regional NFA Galz & Goals Committee in Ohangwena region organized a Football and Healthy Lifestyle Festival in Eenhana last week which saw 489 girls take part in the event.

According to the country's football governing body website, 14 schools and 20 coaches from all over Ohangwena region brought their girls' teams to participate in the festival.

The girls aged 10-20 participated in the U/13, U/15, U/17 and U/20 football tournaments and in educative life skills activities. The Namibia Planned Parenthood Association (NAPPA) shared information with the girls on HIV&AIDS and offered HIV Counseling and Testing for adults.

Teenagers against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (TADA) shared information on the consequences of alcohol and drug abuse for the youth and society.

"NFA Galz & Goals has been like my baby since the programme was launched in Ohangwena region in 2011 and together with the coaches and committee members we have been working hard to continuously develop the programme with the aim of contributing to the realization of the national development goals. It is an unspeakable joy for me to see what we have managed to do and how many girls is actively part of the Galz & Goals programme," said Ferderick Sitali, the Regional Coordinator of Ohangwena Galz & Goals.

The girls from Haindongo Primary School's team A won the U/13 tournament. Eenhana Senior Secondary School took the gold in the U/15 tournament. The U/17 tournament was won by Ocavela Combined School, while the U/20 team from Eenhana Senior Secondary School won their respective tournament.

The girls will be joined by even more teams to play in the Eenhana Galz & Goals League that will kick off on 17 June.

The NFA Galz and Goals programme is a partnership between the Namibia Football Association, UNICEF and SCORE Namibia.